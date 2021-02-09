It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15.44. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Munster, IN
