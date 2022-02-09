Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Munster, IN

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.