Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 8:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Munster, IN
