 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Munster, IN

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts