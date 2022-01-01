Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Munster, IN
