Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.89. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

