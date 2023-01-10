Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots of light to moderate snow across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See when snow is most likely, how much is expected, and when it will all end in our weather update.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Snow flurries will come to an end by the afternoon today, but they won't be staying away. Find out when snow will return, when it will peak, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
After near record highs Tuesday, it's a reality check today. Temperatures much lower with a chance of snow coming back. Better chance Thursday. See how much is expected to fall in our latest forecast.
When ice is forced to vibrate, move or crack, it generates a sound wave.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
This evening's outlook for Munster: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Munster people should be prepared for temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mainly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Munster residents should…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.