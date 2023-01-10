 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Munster, IN

Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

