Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.