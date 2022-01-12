Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Munster, IN

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.