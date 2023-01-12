Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Munster, IN
