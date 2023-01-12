 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Munster, IN

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

