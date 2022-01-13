It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Munster, IN
