Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 22 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until FRI 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

Tags

