Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Munster, IN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.