Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Munster's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors…
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above…
Munster's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Saturday, with temperatures in …
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Friday, with temperatures in t…
This evening in Munster: Mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just ab…
It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Partly clou…
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is cal…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.89. Today's forecasted …
It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…