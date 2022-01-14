It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Munster, IN
