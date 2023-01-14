Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Munster, IN

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.