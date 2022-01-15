It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 10-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain and freezing rain in the evening. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. …
Light freezing rain is expected to fall in the Region during the late afternoon and evening Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the details and what to expect for the rest of the weekend.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 9F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might …
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 27F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. …
It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The Munster …
For the drive home in Munster: Clear. Low 3F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely h…
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.