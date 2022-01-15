Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 10-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.