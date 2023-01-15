Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Munster, IN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 2:00 PM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.