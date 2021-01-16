Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 10:33 PM CST until SAT 3:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Munster, IN
