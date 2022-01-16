It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Munster, IN
