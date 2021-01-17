 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Munster, IN

{{featured_button_text}}

Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 3:30 AM CST. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts