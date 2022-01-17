It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
For the drive home in Munster: Clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temper…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
For the drive home in Munster: A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 18F. Winds ENE…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 27F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. …
It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The Munster …