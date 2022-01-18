 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Munster, IN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts