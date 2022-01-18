Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Munster, IN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.