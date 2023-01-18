The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Munster, IN
With two cold fronts working over us today, look for two periods with scattered precipitation. Then lake-effect snow will settle in across the Region. Full details, including how much snow will fall, here.
Lingering snow today in the Region along with cold and windy conditions. The snow will come to an end, but rain will return during the holiday weekend. Here's what to expect through MLK Day.
