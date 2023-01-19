 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Munster, IN

Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

