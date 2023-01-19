Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lingering snow today in the Region along with cold and windy conditions. The snow will come to an end, but rain will return during the holiday weekend. Here's what to expect through MLK Day.
Lots of showers and even a few thunderstorms with a warm front this evening. A cold front will keep the rain chance going tomorrow and eventually bring some snow. Get all the details here.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 22 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of r…
With two cold fronts working over us today, look for two periods with scattered precipitation. Then lake-effect snow will settle in across the Region. Full details, including how much snow will fall, here.
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blank…
Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Mun…
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Munster residents should expect tempera…