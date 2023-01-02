Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Munster, IN
