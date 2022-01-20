 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

