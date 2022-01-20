It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake-effect snow will bring high snow totals for some in Northwest Indiana, but barely any for others. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and amounts.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
For the drive home in Munster: Clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temper…
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temp…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Tuesday, with temperatures i…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good d…