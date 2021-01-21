Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Mo…
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. There is…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low n…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers around after midnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. S…
Munster's evening forecast: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of preci…
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 22.56. Today's for…