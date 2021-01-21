Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Munster, IN

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.