Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in Munster, IN

It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

