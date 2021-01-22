Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 12.84. A 9-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.