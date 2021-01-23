It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 21.8. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Mo…
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. There is…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 12.84. A 9-degree low is f…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low n…
This evening in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with tempe…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Mu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors,…