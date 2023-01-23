 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Munster, IN

It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 2:00 PM CST until TUE 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

