It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 2:00 PM CST until TUE 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Munster, IN
All snow showers and flurries will exit the Region by late this afternoon, but they're coming back! See when our next snow chance will begin, when it will end, and how much will fall here.
Dry for now, but we're not done with rain just yet! A cold front will arrive this afternoon causing temperatures to drop and eventually some snow to fall. Full details here.
Lots of showers and even a few thunderstorms with a warm front this evening. A cold front will keep the rain chance going tomorrow and eventually bring some snow. Get all the details here.
