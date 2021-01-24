 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

