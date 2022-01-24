It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 2 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 5:00 AM CST until MON 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake-effect snow will bring high snow totals for some in Northwest Indiana, but barely any for others. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and amounts.
- Updated
Lake-effect snow is expected to greatly slow travel in parts of the Region. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 …
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temp…
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 9F. Winds SW at…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Tuesday, with temperatures i…
For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good da…