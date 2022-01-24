Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 2 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 5:00 AM CST until MON 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.