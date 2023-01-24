Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Munster, IN
All snow showers and flurries will exit the Region by late this afternoon, but they're coming back! See when our next snow chance will begin, when it will end, and how much will fall here.
No precipitation in the forecast through Tuesday, but snow showers will begin to move back in late Tuesday night. The latest on when the snow will peak, when it will end, and how much will fall here.
Dry for now, but we're not done with rain just yet! A cold front will arrive this afternoon causing temperatures to drop and eventually some snow to fall. Full details here.
Lots of showers and even a few thunderstorms with a warm front this evening. A cold front will keep the rain chance going tomorrow and eventually bring some snow. Get all the details here.
