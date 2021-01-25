 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Munster, IN

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lakeshore Flood Advisory from MON 4:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

