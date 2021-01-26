 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.59. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lakeshore Flood Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

