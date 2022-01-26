It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. 6 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Munster, IN
