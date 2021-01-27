It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.28. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 4:30 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees toda…
This evening in Munster: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitt…
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds …
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It will…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 12.84. A 9-degree low is f…
This evening in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with tempe…
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors,…
Munster's evening forecast: Occasional snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. It …