Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.28. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 4:30 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

Local Weather

