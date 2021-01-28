Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 18.86. 9 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.