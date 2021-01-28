It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 18.86. 9 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees toda…
This evening in Munster: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitt…
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 12.84. A 9-degree low is f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It will…
This evening in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with tempe…
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Munster's evening forecast: Occasional snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one …
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors,…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.59. We'll see a l…