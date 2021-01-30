 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Munster, IN

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts