It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Munster, IN
