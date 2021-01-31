Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Munster, IN
