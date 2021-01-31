 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Munster, IN

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

