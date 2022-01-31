It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Munster, IN
