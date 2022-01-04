Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Munster, IN
