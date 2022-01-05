Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. 8 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Munster, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.