 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. 8 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Munster, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts