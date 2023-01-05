It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
A slow-moving cold front will be working over the Region today bringing wet conditions and colder temperatures. How are New Year's Eve and New Year's Day looking? Get all the details here.
After near record highs Tuesday, it's a reality check today. Temperatures much lower with a chance of snow coming back. Better chance Thursday. See how much is expected to fall in our latest forecast.
Get ready for a remarkably warm day for this time of year despite lingering clouds and rain. Temperatures will tumble on Wednesday though and snow is expected to return. Get all the details here.
Lots of light to moderate snow across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See when snow is most likely, how much is expected, and when it will all end in our weather update.
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The foreca…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Muns…
When ice is forced to vibrate, move or crack, it generates a sound wave.
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. There i…
Dry Thursday in the Region, but rain and snow showers will make a comeback late tonight and continue through Friday. Find out when the activity will peak and when it will come to an end here.