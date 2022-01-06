Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A 2-degree low is forecasted. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.