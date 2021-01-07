It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Munster: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low around 30F. Winds light and variabl…
This evening in Munster: Rain and snow in the evening then remaining overcast late. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip …
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Munster people should be prepared for…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Winds shoul…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mun…
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few snow showers around in the evening, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Winds should be c…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 25F. Winds light and var…