Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Munster, IN

It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.