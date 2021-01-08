Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Munster, IN

It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 3:00 PM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.