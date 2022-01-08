Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. 25 degrees is today's low. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 1:00 PM CST until SAT 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.